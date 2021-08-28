Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HollyFrontier by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.77.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

