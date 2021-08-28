Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,272,000 after purchasing an additional 247,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $132.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.