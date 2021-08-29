$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 83,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $1,459,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $549,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

