$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Livent posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. 2,286,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,371. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

