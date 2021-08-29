-$0.04 EPS Expected for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In related news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $84,872.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,512.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,529 shares of company stock worth $1,411,668 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

OCGN stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. 6,176,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,091,910. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

