$0.06 EPS Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstroNova during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

