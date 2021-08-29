-$0.37 EPS Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.38). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEYE. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $171,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,617.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,844 shares of company stock worth $408,591 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. 115,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.16. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

