$0.39 EPS Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.41. DocuSign posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $300.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of -278.48, a P/E/G ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.88.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

