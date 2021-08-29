$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.71. Xylem reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.94. 727,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.60. Xylem has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $136.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 13.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.