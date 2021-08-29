$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.91. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123,034 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $34.54 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

