$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.99. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

DAR stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $38,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

