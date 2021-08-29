$1.46 EPS Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.42. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,214. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

