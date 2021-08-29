$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,822 shares of company stock worth $19,437,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avantor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 519.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. 1,754,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.13.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

