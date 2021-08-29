$1.82 EPS Expected for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) will report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. LPL Financial reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $272,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $146,650,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after buying an additional 846,835 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,966,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,986,000 after acquiring an additional 520,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $150.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

