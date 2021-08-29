$12.90 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report sales of $12.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.80 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.10 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $51.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million.

LMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

