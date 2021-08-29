$14.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce sales of $14.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.84 million. First Community posted sales of $14.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $57.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $57.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.66 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.46. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 379,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 8.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

