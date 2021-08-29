$140.26 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce sales of $140.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.90 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $108.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $512.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $506.70 million to $522.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $653.80 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $743.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $289.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.09.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

