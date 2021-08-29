14,456 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,392,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

