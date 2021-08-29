1,509 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after buying an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,273,000 after purchasing an additional 175,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,122,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.79, for a total value of $183,608.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,621.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $235,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,175. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

