1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 183.2% from the July 29th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,038,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGIFF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.