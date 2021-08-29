1,986 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 870,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,121. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.