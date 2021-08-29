$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after buying an additional 246,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.76. 874,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,097. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

