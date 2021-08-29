$20.67 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to post $20.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $21.94 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $71.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $71.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $124.56 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $136.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

CURI traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. 425,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,892. The company has a market cap of $659.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

