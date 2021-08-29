2,370 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 176,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,458. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.99. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.