23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Head to Head Review

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 23andMe and Midwest Energy Emissions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23andMe N/A N/A N/A Midwest Energy Emissions -50.65% N/A -69.20%

This table compares 23andMe and Midwest Energy Emissions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23andMe N/A N/A -$48.60 million N/A N/A Midwest Energy Emissions $8.16 million 8.75 -$5.83 million ($0.07) -11.43

Midwest Energy Emissions has higher revenue and earnings than 23andMe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of 23andMe shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 23andMe and Midwest Energy Emissions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 23andMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Midwest Energy Emissions 0 1 0 0 2.00

23andMe presently has a consensus target price of 12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.73%. Given 23andMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 23andMe is more favorable than Midwest Energy Emissions.

Summary

23andMe beats Midwest Energy Emissions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Sunnyvale, California.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A. MacPherson on July 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, TX.

