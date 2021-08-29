$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.69 billion. Fluor posted sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,650,000 after purchasing an additional 290,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 109.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fluor by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

FLR traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. 1,629,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

