$311.88 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to post $311.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.10 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $266.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%.

PFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

PFPT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.94. The company had a trading volume of 821,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,313. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.36. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 46.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 118.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

