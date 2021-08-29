$34.35 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post sales of $34.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.40 million and the lowest is $34.30 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $30.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $141.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.