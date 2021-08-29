$34.35 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post sales of $34.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.40 million and the lowest is $34.30 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $30.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $141.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

