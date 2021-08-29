$382.61 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post sales of $382.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.02 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $356.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

FLOW traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.45. 189,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,652. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

