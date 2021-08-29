3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells $117,640.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,287.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3D Systems alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.