$4.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to announce earnings of $4.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.59. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $18.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.76 to $19.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $27.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

MTH stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.23. 289,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after buying an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

