$41.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post $41.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.14 billion to $42.36 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $172.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $173.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $179.46 billion to $185.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,808. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.69. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $55,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.