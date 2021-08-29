4,633 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Sempra Energy comprises 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.86. 1,048,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.85. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

