$504.08 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report sales of $504.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.71 million to $522.25 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

