$58.71 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce $58.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the lowest is $54.21 million. IMAX reported sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $234.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.45 million to $253.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $352.44 million, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $389.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 877,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,583. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $931.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 144,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,757,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 164,731 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

