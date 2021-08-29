6,210 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,210 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up 0.8% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 324.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 40.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.47. 865,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $162.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

