$762.80 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce $762.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $740.90 million to $786.00 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $623.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

NYSE:DECK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $423.35. 287,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $444.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.46.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,365,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

