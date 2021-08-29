$80.85 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce sales of $80.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.30 million and the lowest is $77.40 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $45.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $306.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.10 million to $315.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $513.60 million, with estimates ranging from $440.90 million to $586.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.35. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $771,890. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

