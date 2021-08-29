83,100 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $190.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.20.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

