AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. 481,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

