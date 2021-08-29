AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. 481,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
