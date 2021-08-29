Abbot Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

