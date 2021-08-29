Abbot Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 32,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 45,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 100,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,924,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,158,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $261.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

