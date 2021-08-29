Abbot Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $29.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,865.00. The company had a trading volume of 253,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,148. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,643.19. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

