Abbot Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Illumina by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $464.58. 839,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $485.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.