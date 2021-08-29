Abbot Financial Management Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $260.96. 471,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,615. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $263.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.