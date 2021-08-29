Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the July 29th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 4,182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,574,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 297,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,483,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 128,060 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,152,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after buying an additional 95,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

