Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AKR opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

