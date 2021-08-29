Acasti Pharma Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 31st (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.42 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 32.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

