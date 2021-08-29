Acasti Pharma Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 31st (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.42 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
