Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.66. 1,126,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,482. The stock has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.