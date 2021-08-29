Acumen Capital Raises RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$1.15

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price target hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pi Financial increased their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday.

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17. RediShred Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

